The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, president Amaju Pinnick, has revealed why the Super Eagles and the football house signed agreement ahead of the 2018 World Cup.Pinnick told the BBC that the move was in a bid to avoid the problems that usually drag and frustrate plans of teams from Africa during tournaments.The NFF president said this while reiterating that Nigeria was targeting a place in the semi-finals in Russia next year.He said the federation was putting more plans in place to achieve that aim.Last month, the players and the federation signed an agreement concerning the payment structure for the 2018 World Cup.“The players were part of it from the beginning . We sat down and negotiated, we didn’t just say – ‘put your signature on this,’” Pinnick explained.“We gave them the document to go and study and they spoke among themselves and made a little adjustment before they signed it.“We want to make sure we don’t have any mistakes going to the World Cup.“We are going to have a press conference (on December 11) to reveal our road map to Russia — all the friendly games that we have earmarked”, he added.The NFF boss also hailed Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr, describing him as a “father figure.”His comments come as Rohr finalises signing a new two-year deal that will see him continue beyond the World CupRohr was rewarded for negotiating a tough World Cup qualifying group that included African champions Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.“We offered him a new contract which he has accepted.“They are going about the documentation now . His contract expires after the World Cup but we have offered him another two years with a slight pay increase.“He has radiated being that father figure for the team and has made the players understand that if “ I lead well , you guys will follow well.“He has been able to instil in the boys a sense of patriotism, a sense of discipline, and he’s been able to show them that if you are not disciplined then you cannot make an impact.“Gernot has been exceptional as a coach,” he said.