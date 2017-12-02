Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the 2018 World Cup draw that paired Nigeria with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.





The former Vice President said that the Super Eagles will beat Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





Atiku recalled that Nigeria had beaten Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match last month, adding that the Eagles will repeat the same feat in the competition proper.





Atiku made the statement in a tweet on Friday shortly after the draw.





He tweeted: “We’re beating Argentina again. Let’s get ready for the World Cup. #worldcupdraws .”





The Super Eagles will play Croatia on June 16, 2018 in their first Group D fixture before tackling Iceland and Argentina later on.