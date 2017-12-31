1. God Almighty warns Nigerians not to rely on current set of leaders but on Him as the only solution to their myriad problems as they are not the Messiah that will take the country to the promise land.
2. God says Nigerians should continue to pray and rely on Him as the much anticipated Messiah that will rescue them from the task master and take them to the Promised Land will soon emerge.
3. God revealed to me that President Buhari is still carrying terminal disease and if Nigerians failed to pray for him, the stress of office will lead to his collapse and this might result in sudden death. God warns that the President should commence serious Prayer now to avert the type of incidence that terminated Yar’adua’s regime.
4. Before year 2018 runs out, God revealed that Nigerians will demonstrate serious hatred for the Buhari’s government. This is going to be a confirmation that God has completely rejected President Buhari and his APC led government.
5. God revealed that Nigerians will surprise Buhari and APC with their votes come 2019 general election.
6. God further revealed that because of many innocent blood shed by the Buhari’s government, he should commence the preparation of his handing over note in earnest as he will lose the 2019 presidential election should he venture to contest it. God says, the tag of Ex-President has already been placed on Buhari.
7. God says He will raise adversary against President Buhari and his government from all angles such that the campaign to remove him from office will be so tense. God says this will be because he (Buhari) disappointed Him by his failure to carry out His instruction.
8. God says that law of retribution will soon catch up with the APC controlled Senates and House of Representatives as there is going to be a repeat of what happened during the tenure of Tambuwal, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives.
9. Nigerians should commence serious prayer for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo now so as for him to witness the inauguration ceremony of the next Executive President of Nigeria.
10. God says it will take divine influence to save APC from losing out in the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State.
11. Prominent leaders who are holding Nigeria hostage will pass away and new generation of leaders will emerge but Kanu of IPOB will not be among the said leaders. This is going to be a sign that Nigerians will not go to war, but God revealed that break up is imminent in the country.
12. God Almighty says he will open the eyes of the Yorubas to discover that the North is dominating the country and this will boost their morale to take a bold step of breaking up the nation.
13. God revealed to me that he has anointed one Pastor Kalejaye as the next General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God.
14. God revealed that Nigerians need to pray for former Governor Alao Akala of Oyo State against diabetes and High Blood Pressure.
15. God further revealed that the moment the imminent break up occur new lease of life, light and glory will commence over the nation Nigeria.
16. The days of the current Inspector General of Police in office are numbered.
17. God revealed to me that He has rejected the so called Bishops and Pastors who have led His church in Nigeria into pathetic state.
18. God further revealed that He has rejected them because they failed Him in holiness and are using satanic influence to deceive people with miracles.
19. God said the 2019 Presidential Election is going to be a do or die election as it is going to be keenly contested between the PDP and the APC. God said the APC will stop at nothing to win the election and will employ devilish tactics to deal with the PDP candidate in the election.
20. God of heaven says INEC will disappoint many candidates in the 2019 general election.
21. God says for the above reasons He will raise a strong end time victorious army to fight end-time victorious battle in the 20th Century, warning the youth to prepare to make themselves available and not to follow the ways of these expired leaders.
22. God revealed to me that this is the appointed time for Atiku who is now in His mindset to rule Nigeria.
23. God says Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will not only forgive Atiku Abubakar but will also throw his weight behind him in his bid for the Presidency. God says, this will make the defeat of Buhari whom God has already rejected possible.
24. God says should the PDP field a wrong candidate for 2019 Presidential election, they will lose gallantly.
25. God says the days of Colonel Sambo Dasuki in prison are numbered.
26. Nigerian should intensify their effort in praying for mercy as a result of the shedding of innocent blood.
27. God revealed to me that large quantity of oil will soon be found in the Northern part of Nigeria.
28. PDP will soon break up again as a result of ego.
29. Nigerians should commence serious prayer now against chaos that may lead to loss of many lives.
30. As revealed to me by God, the so much talked about restructuring will not meet the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian masses at the end of the day.
31. It will take miracle for the APC not to lose 2 of the states they are controlling in the South West to the opposition in 2019 General Election.
32. Sickness will grip those looters of Nigeria treasury. This according to God is going to be their reward for their sin against God.
33. 2019 General election will be so tough, filled with inducement and massive rigging and the result full of surprises.
34. God says Ajimobi and the Oyo APC are dreaming a dream if they think the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state is going to be an easy ride. God says they must prepare for a strong contest from Ladoja group who are prepared to flush them out of Government House.
35. God revealed to me that Ayodele Fayose is on ground in Ekiti state and that it will be very tough for the APC to defeat his candidate in the 2018 gubernatorial election except if they (APC) put their total trust in God and field a more credible candidate.
36. God revealed to me that all wives of the PDP that are snatched by the APC will soon go back to their original husband.
37. Just like it happened in the pre-2015 general election era, many big wigs from the APC will decamp en-mass to the PDP.
38. Some prominent leaders who think they can do and undo with Nigeria’s destiny will die before year 2019 general election.
39. The days of Arsenal Wenger as the manager of the Arsenal are numbered.
40. God says the days of ex-Military leaders ruling Nigeria as civilian President is over as Buhari will be the last ex-military leader to rule this country.
41. As revealed by the living God, the same God who revealed to me in 2017 that the PDP will bounce back and that those who decamped from the party will return to their original home, the PDP is only resolving crisis but failed to address the cause of it. God who named the PDP as task masters warned Nigerians not to rely on the PDP as the party is not the messiah that will take the country to her promised land.
42. God says the same spirit of tribalism, corruption and nepotism with which Buhari is governing the country will also guide the PDP when they eventually ascend governance.
43. God revealed that the PDP will face more crises before the 2019 general election and after it.
44. The same God who revealed to me in 2015/2016 that Buhari was not the messiah warned Nigerians not to rely on both the PDP and the APC as they are being ruled by the same evil spirit.
45. The living God says there will be much rain in the year 2018 and this will result in sufficient food, but there is going to be scarcity of Naira.
46. God revealed that prominent Nigerians will drag the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and Governor of Gombe state Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo into the 2019 Presidential race.
47. In 2018, God says President Buhari will try to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerian masses.
48. God of Heaven says He is angry with Nigerians because of our sins of corruption and bloodshed.
49. The days of Conte as the coach of Chelsea FC are numbered.
50. The living God says it is only the last minute miracle of the century that can save the Olubadan of Ibadan Land from being dethroned.
51. By mid-2018, the living God says APC will realize their mistakes of allowing Atiku Abubakar to leave the party.
52. On 2019 Presidential Election, I repeat and stand by what the Almighty God have spoken through me in my 2017 prediction that “the name ATIKU ABUBAKAR will ring like a bell. He will be so popular among Nigerian politicians to the extent that many will root for him” As revealed to me by the ancient of the days who knows the beginning from the end, if election should hold now, even before 2019, Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin of Adamawa would defeat the incumbent Buhari hands down.
Prophet Wale Olagunju
Presiding Bishop
Divine Seed of God Chapel Ministries
1, Alfonso Road Sasa, Ibadan
