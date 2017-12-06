Less than 24 hours of resumption of sales of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tickets, a total of 1,318,109 tickets have been requested for.Ticket sales for the World football tournament in Russia resumed on Wednesday exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets and the excitement sparked by Friday’s final draw brought another wave of worldwide interest.As the random-selection draw sales period goes on until Jan. 31,2018, fans are able to apply for individual match tickets for all matches (except for the opening and the final), venue-specific tickets and supporter tickets.In the event that the number of tickets requested exceeds the available inventory, allocation will be based on a random-selection draw procedure.Fans are advised that during the current sales period, ticket applications could be submitted at any time until midday (Moscow time) on Jan. 31, 2018.No preference was given in respect of the date of submission (i.e. earlier submissions would not be preferred or have better chances of success than later submissions).Currently, most applications have come from Russia while international demand remains high and accounts for 34 per cent.Fans from Argentina, Peru, Mexico, USA, Colombia, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, China and Poland all currently ranked in top 10.Tickets could be purchased online using Visa payment cards or Visa Checkout.Visa is the official payment services partner of FIFA.More details related to the sales timeline, ticket products, prices, payment methods and other important information would be available at FIFA.com/tickets.