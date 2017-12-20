Relationship blogger, socialite and psychologist, Joro Olumofin has listed out 20 Things a lady shouldn’t do when she meets a new guy.

Read below….





1 Don’t take your friends along with you when he invites you on a date





2 Don’t go to his house unannounced





3 Don’t ask him for money





4 Don’t compare him to your ex or talk about your ex, only if he requests





5 Don’t get drunk on your first outing with him





6 Don’t wear see through or exposing outfits on your first outings





7 Don’t bore him with all your family or personal issues ( my house caught fire, my AC is not working, my rent is due )





8 Don’t talk about Marriage on a first date





9 Don’t pry about the size of his pocket, his earnings or the car he drives ( Do you drive a G wagon ? Are you a millionaire ? )





10 Don’t be too quick to post his picture on instagram, Facebook, (social media) etc





11 Don’t go out without “vex money” or a simple transport fare “bailout” money









12 Don’t lie you’re a virgin and don’t lie about your age ( Some ladies say they’re 22 when they’re 29)





13 Don’t order what you don’t know how to eat or you’re allergic to all because you’re forming sophisticated





14 Don’t ask to meet his Mother or Father. Only if he suggests





15 Don’t be rude or nasty to the waiter or waitress just because you want To impress or be a Diva





16 Don’t talk to him about your body count or guys you’ve slept with. YOUR STANDARD / DEFAULT body count is (2) guys





17 Don’t form British or American accent or any form of accent you can’t keep up with





18 Don’t think you’re an automatic girlfriend after the first s*xual Encounter





19 when your friends call you on a date don’t describe him in a derogatory manner eg I’m with that guy who has Bastard Money





20 Don’t start leaving clothes and tooth brush stylishly at his place