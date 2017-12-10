Falling out of love is not something that happens overnight; it’s a gradual process that happens without you even knowing it.

When you have been with someone long enough, it sometimes starts to feel like you no longer have feelings for them.





Below are top 10 signs you are no longer in love with your partner.





“Every little thing leads to a fight, you find yourself fighting with him/her over the slightest issue and you can go days without hearing from him/her and you don’t care”





“Their happiness is no longer a priority, once you fall out of love with someone, you suddenly have way more important things to think about or do than worrying about their happiness and you do not care either ways, and you will find it difficult to muster the right concern if they express their unhappiness to you”.





“Everything about the relationship bores you and you don’t know the reason for it”.





“His/her presence annoys you and you have no idea why”.





“Every little he/she does irritate you for no reason at all”.





“S3x with your partner is like a burden to you because you don’t feel the attraction anymore”.





“You find yourself getting attracted to someone else and even contemplating cheating on your partner”.





“You yell at your partner easily these days because you don’t respect him/her anymore”.





“You start feeling you deserve someone better and your partner isn’t good enough for you”.





“You don’t look forward to spending time with your partner because the thought of spending time with them bores you”.