Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Tuesday announced a three-month ultimatum for the return of funds stolen out of the country by individuals and corporations.

Mnangagwa in a statement warned that the government will arrest and prosecute those who fail to comply at the end of February 2018.





The statement reads, “The government of Zimbabwe is gazetting a three-month moratorium within which those involved in the malpractice can bring back the funds and assets, with no questions being asked or charges preferred against them.





“The amnesty period will run from December 1.





“Upon expiry of the three-month window, the government will proceed to effect arrest of all those who would not have complied with this directive and will ensure that they are prosecuted in terms of the country’s laws.





“The military operation which saw tanks rolling down the street and culminated in Mugabe’s resignation, helped unearth cases where huge sums of money and other assets were illegally externalised by certain individuals and corporate bodies.