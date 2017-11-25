Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian President has congratulated the newly sworn-in Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.





Obasanjo, while congratulating the new Zimbabwean leader, expressed optimism that Mnangagwa will execute the responsibilities expected of his new office with the greatest political acumen he is known for.





The former president said this in a statement he personally signed on Friday.





According to Obasanjo, “Your world-acclaimed experience in business and legal profession, I am convinced, will be an asset to be utilised effectively and efficiently to take Zimbabwe out of political and economic doldrums that have imposed a heavy toll on the Southern African nation of 16 million and thus bring about an accelerated development of Zimbabwe’s economy and global economy at large.





“At the moment, Zimbabwe needs the cooperation of the continent of Africa and cooperation of her friends outside the continent for the advancement of the economic fortunes of your great people and country.





“I am, therefore, of the strong conviction that the excellent relations between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will also benefit and blossom under your leadership.”