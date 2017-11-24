Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on all Africans to give the necessary cooperation and support to the new government in Zimbabwe.Obasanjo said in a congratulatory letter to the new President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Friday.The former president said he was convinced that the new president would be an asset to the country.The letter reads, “It is with profound delight and happiness that I convey my heartfelt congratulations on your appointment as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.“As you assume the mantle of leadership of your great country, I have no doubt in my mind that you will execute the responsibilities of your office with the great political acumen that you are noted for.“Your world-acclaimed experience in business and legal profession, I am convinced, will be an asset to be utilised effectively and efficiently to take Zimbabwe out of political and economic doldrums.“At the moment, Zimbabwe needs the cooperation of the continent of Africa and cooperation of her friends outside the continent for the advancement of the economic fortunes of your great people and country.“I am, therefore, of the strong conviction that the excellent relations between Nigeria and Zimbabwe will also benefit and blossom under your leadership.”