Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has reacted to a reported rift going on between the team captain, Sergio Ramos and star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.Zidane spoke ahead of the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.Reports have emerged that the veteran defender and his teammate Ronaldo are having a sort of dressing room burst up.Responding to questions from the press on the matter, Zidane said, “You are wrong because Sergio Ramos is a very clever footballer.“They came both [Ramos and Ronaldo} come out to say what they want. They are both clever people. I’m not too sure how long they’ve been together or how many years.“And they have won many things together, many titles. Everyone once in a while can think one thing and anybody can think something completely different.“That is not a problem. The most important thing is that we talk and sought things out. And if there’s anything that needs to be sorted out, we will. But there are definitely no problems between Sergio and Ronaldo.”