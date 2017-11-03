Zambian authorities have given a Pastor of Apostle Johnson Suleman’s church in Lusaka 48 hours to close shop and leave the country.The Zambian government alleged that Pastor Augustine Oso Ebosele’s conduct has divided the Omega Fire Ministries into two parties, adding that there are fears the cleric’s continued stay in the country and the acrimony in Omega Fire Ministries could result into the breakdown of law and order.Reports said Ebosele’s four-year work permit expired in June. However, instead of renewing the permit, the Zambian immigration authorities gave the pastor four months extension to wind up his activities and leave.According to the Zambian Observer, ‘quit notice’ comes on the heels of the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman Johnson, claim that Zambia is one of the nations in the world that deports Nigerians through ‘Zambianisation’ to take over their successful ‘massive’ investments.He alleged that Nigerian churches that are growing including his own with branches in Chingola, Ndola and Livingstone are being targeted to remove pastors sent by him.The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services who is also Chief government spokesperson, Kampamba Mulenga, described the allegations as baseless.She said Zambia has not closed Omega Fire Ministries and is not against Nigerian Pastors, adding that Omega Fire Ministries Headquarters in Auchi, Nigeria is free to send a senior pastor to come and help reconcile the membership in Lusaka.