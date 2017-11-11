F​ormer Deputy Director of Buhari Presidential Campaign Council, Mohammed Lawal, has ​criticised Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service ​(NCS) Hameed Al​i over a recent controversial comment​.

Hameed Ali had declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was derailing because half of appointees had their root in the PDP.





The Customs boss spoke at the official opening ceremony of Buhari Support Organisation’s (BSO) national headquarters in Abuja.





Reacting in an interview with Sun, Lawal advised Ali to face his work, make suggestions to the president rather than complaining about the opposition.​





​He said: ​”Hameed Ali’s BSO meeting came earlier than the APC NEC meeting. ​But during the NEC meeting the president apologised for such​ (the comment)​. What is important is, there are people placed in positions, and the president has finished his own.





​”​For example, if the president made me the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, it is now left for me to go and continue to do what I’m supposed to do to others to give back the goodwill the president gave to the people who are lower than me.





​”​There are people who are supposed to carry on with the mandate, by giving back to the electorate; giving back to the people, but they didn’t do that. They shouldn’t come and complain, blaming the president. The president cannot go and begin to give appointments at local governments, in ministries etc.





​”​Once he gives at a level like our own, NNPC as board member, I thank him so much for that, I didn’t expect it, but it is not for me to go and tell the president to put these people in NNPC refinery or any of the NNPC parastatals, it is me that should do that.





​”​I shouldn’t go and complain or blame the president for not doing that, I should do that. As far as NNPC is concerned I represent him there, and I should do what I’m supposed to do so that the goodwill will go back to the president.





​”​People shouldn’t be complaining, they know what to do and they have been given all the encouragement to do that. That notwithstanding, the president tendered his unreserved apology during the NEC meeting. He gave reason and that reason is tenable.





​”​Everybody knows that the economy is in a bad shape, and we are working to bring it back to life. Even the World Bank is giving thumb up on the management of the economy by the Buhari government. As it is picking up, the benefits will get to everybody.





​”​The key issue is, work for the president, and defend the programmes and policies and work towards actualizing the mandate. Like I said earlier, the president is not a magician or an angel, he can’t be 100 percent perfect. If mistakes are made, they shall be corrected.​”​