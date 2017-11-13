Actor Uche Maduagwu has blasted controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze over his preachings on tithes.

Maduagwu says Nigerians will take his preachings more seriously when he fixes his marriage to his first wife and mother of two kids, Opeyemi Olarinde





Recall that Opeyemi had called her ex-husband, Freeze a Myopic man while promising to reveal all that transpired in their marriage.





But Uche on his Instagram page, @uchemaduagwu asked OAP Freeze to put his energy in solving his personal issue rather than preaching against pastors and tithes.





He wrote: “Nigerians will #listen to you on tithes, if only you can fix your #marriage with Opeyemi @daddyfreeze





” Charity they say begins at home, you spend so much time and energy writing against tithe on , but if only you can save just half of this #energy into finding a solution to fixing your marriage, maybe, we can start taking you serious.





”@daddyfreeze Apostle Suleman is like a #father to me, but you made me laugh when you said you wanted a debate with him, that thought pattern is obviously above your pay grade sir, but of course, even spiritual rascality is allowed in a country like Nigeria.





“But first things first, work on fixing your marriage with Opeyemi, maybe, Nigerians will start taking you seriously, its just simple and pure logic, you can’t fix our religion, if you are not mature enough to fixing or saving your own marriage.



