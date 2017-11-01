Oyo State Chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has hailed former Governor of the state, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja for jettisoning the dream of contesting the 2019 gubernatorial election.

APC noted that the decision to abandon his governorship ambition was more honourable for the ex-governor than another disgraceful performance.





The party also said that the statement credited to Senator Ladoja that he was interested in being the Olubadan vindicated its earlier position that the former governor was the brain behind the crisis over the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.





APC in a statement on Tuesday by its Director of Media, Research and Strategy, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olatunde said that it would have been more interesting to have Senator Ladoja among the gubernatorial candidates for the 2019 election, noting that the path towed by the former governor not to contest was also an honourable one being an elder statesman.





The party said that it would have been interesting to have Senator Ladoja disgraced again in order to permanently affirm his political extinction.





APC explained that “The defeat suffered by Senator Ladoja and Accord Party in the hands of our party in 2015 threw him into political oblivion. We are interested in permanently sealing it in 2019 if he contests again but God has saved him with his decision not to contest again.





“Senator Ladoja’s defection to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), confirmed the precarious situation we left Accord Party after the 2015 polls. Senator Ladoja’s claim that he won the 2015 election shows that he is yet to fully recover from the shock he suffered in 2015. No doubt, his party, Accord Party, cannot recover from the loss, hence, the defection of its leader.





“We wish Senator Ladoja the best sojourn in PDP and we want to appeal to him to stop politicizing the Olubadan review. He said it himself that Olubadan is a local issue. He should walk his talk not doing something that negates his preaching. He is welcome in his new found endeavor to be the PDP National Chairman and we are ready for him and his new party in the forthcoming elections”.