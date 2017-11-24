Worried by what they described as “an act of insubordination and unruly behaviour”, members of the Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday passed “a vote of no confidence” on the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Joseph Adeniyi Olowofela.

Olowofela was invited over complaints by food vendors under the Federal Government’s School Feeding Programme‎ who had been allegedly maltreated in the last few weeks.





It was alleged that allowances of the vendors have been stopped since the last two weeks, a situation that forced them to stay at home without, leaving school children hungry.





The lawmakers during their plenary on Thursday told the Commissioner that their investigations revealed that ‎the ministry was dividing the money for the homegrown feeding programme into two.





They consequently passed a “vote of no confidence” on him.





But Olowofela lamented that he was not given fair hearing to prove the allegations wrong.





He said “The issue is that the house did not allow me to explain myself, they said I was rude. Even in the court of law, you must give a fair hearing or when you invite somebody over allegations like this, you allow him to react to the issue.





“And your conclusion was a vote of no confidence. Well, there are two sides to a coin. That is the way they see it.





“But I have the right to protect my name and say the truth. I am saying the truth and I am standing on it.





“When issues like this occur, there is what is called temperament of the moment. Since the beginning of this programme, it has brought about N2.7b to Oyo State and we have never asked anybody for one kobo.





“So, if somebody raises allegations like this in the public domain, it has to be trashed out in the public domain”.