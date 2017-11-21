Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of embattled president Robert Mugabe has blasted his father's political party for plotting to sack him amidst the military intervention in Zimbabwe.

'You can't fire a Revolutionary leader ! Zanu Pf is nothing without President Mugabe ? Gushungo will always remain the champion of champions! Proud of you Gushungo Proud of Dad. Gushungo always and forever to death? People like Wellence Mujuru celebrate and march became of Jealous and ruchiva acting as if he cares for the people and unnecessary attacks !'





According to Dailymail UK, the president's son resides with his brother in neighboring South-Africa, and has not been seen in public since the military intervention in Zimbabwe.



