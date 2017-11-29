Singer Harrysong has condemned Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa saying he is neglecting the citizens.He said there’s a dearth of leadership in Nigeria. Singer Harrysong has condemned Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa saying he is neglecting the citizens.He said there’s a dearth of leadership in Nigeria.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the singer criticised Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, whom he described as a “businessman”, not a leader.





The singer also lamented an alleged killing of people in Aladja community in the state.





“I woke this morning highly infuriated and troubled about how much Nigerian politicians have raped this country without a conscience. Even my state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa is worse,” he captioned the video.





“Aladja and my community, Ogbe Ijaw have been killing themselves for years and Okowa is rather playing a businessman than a father and a leader he is meant to be. Come 2019, we need leaders, not politicians.”



