The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said God has put the Yoruba race in prime position to conquer the world in all fields of human endeavour.He called on the Yoruba to have good knowledge of their history and use it as a catalyst to take their pride of place in Nigeria, Africa and the entire universe.The Arole Oodua made the call yesterday in Efon Alaaye, Ekiti State, at the launch of a book titled: “Ooni Obalufon Alayemore: The Founder of Efon Alaaye Kingdom”, held at the town’s Civic Centre.The 1,420-page book chronicled the exploits and sacrifice of the Obalufon Alayemore, the third Ooni, who vacated the Ife throne for his brother, Oranyan, who returned from Oyo on the demise of his (Oranyan’s) brother.According to Oba Ogunwusi, there is too much disunity but we must come together. “If you don’t put our history in proper perspective, foreigners will be the one to do it for us. It is the honour we give to ourselves that the whole world will give to us,” he said.He added that Yoruba is the head because God has put them in an eminent position and when they take their right position, things will move in the right way.His words: “God has blessed us abundantly but we must know our history, we must know our source and our history should not be written for us by foreigners.”The book was authored by Prince Adelegan Adegbola while it was reviewed by Prof. Biodun Adediran.