Personal Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the Ndigbo have proved her and others right that they (Ndigbo) love Muhammadu Buhari.

She also said that the events in Ebonyi State Tuesday, were not left for the governor and people of Ebonyi state alone but that it turned out to be an Ndigbo event, saying that 'many Ndigbos from all the South Eastern states turned up in their colourful traditional regalia to welcome a man, who is working for them and who has promised to do more.'



‘CHIEF BUHARI, UTUTU OMA! Isa la chi? Yes, he woke up this morning in Abakaliki, the state capital of Ebonyi State, the only State capital, he has spent a night, so far, since his inauguration as the President of our great nation.



Yesterday, Ndigbo proved us right that they love our President. The event in Ebonyi State, was not left for the Governor and people of Ebonyi state alone. It turned out to be an Ndigbo event. Many Ndigbos from all the South Eastern states turned up in their colourful traditional regalia to welcome a man, who is working for them and who has promised to do more.





But there’s a clown, a charlatan and a comedian, all rolled in one, who goes by a fake name,

“Emmanuel Powerful. He is not powerful enough to remember and use his family name, but he threatens the Commander In Chief of the biggest Army in Africa and an Igbo Triple Chief Muhammadu Buhari, Ochioha Ndigbo (Leader of Igbo people), Enyioma 1 of Ebonyi (Trustworthy friend of Ebonyi) and Ogbuagu 1 of Aba Kingdom.

Going by his name, he is not an Igbo man so he needs to ask his partner in crime, ex leader of proscribed Terrorist organisation IPOB, (if he knows where he is), what Ogbuagu means.



It’s foolish, stupid, silly and childish to tell the President of our nation, who has the mandate of the people of Nigeria, not to come to a section of the territory under his jurisdiction.



