The catch when it comes to seeking greener pastures is that sometimes you arrive to find them barren. It is an old proverb but one that rings true when weighing up the pros and cons of change.





For Alex Iwobi the young Nigerian international may be coming to a sort of crossroads sooner or later at Arsenal.

Iwobi has been at Arsenal since he was seven years old and is a classic example of a player having risen up through the ranks from the youth academies to first-team football. Iwobi's career has so far yielded 68 senior caps, many of these in cup football, and his career was trending in the right direction until Wenger changed to a formation that has resulted in Iwobi enduring a loss of game time with older first-team regulars currently in his way.





This season Iwobi has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Gunners with a goal and assist to his name. Arsenal have played 18 competitive games meaning Iwobi has played half of their fixtures which isn't an awful return given his age and depth of talent on display at the Emirates.





Footballers always want to play more and spending time on the bench is always going to make them question whether they may be better off elsewhere. Frustration can creep in and in Iwobi’s case there was a hint of it after the loss to City, where he suggested publicly the result could have been different had Wenger started with Lacazette





No matter how valid a point Iwobi makes, it is remarks like that that won’t help in his fight to get into the starting line up. With the entire goings on at Arsenal, it seems that change at the club is inevitable. It may not be a managerial change but the futures of Sanchez and Ozil are in serious doubt.





Even with the Gunners being somewhat of the dark horse for qualification to the Champions League, with football tips containing Arsenal's 19/10 top-four finish price at a premium. Those odds could change should a determined Iwobi be given the chance to help lead the line at Arsenal. A fresh set of young faces in North London could prompt the change in direction the club needs. If Iwobi continues to wait in the wings his chance is guaranteed to arrive.





Now may well be the time more than ever to knuckle down and be patient with future possibilities almost certain to open up in January. The Arsenal boss has never been one to throw money at a problem and if Sanchez or Ozil, or even both depart, he will likely look internally to fill the voids. Iwobi would undoubtedly be given an extended run in the side as they look to use the back end of the season to qualify for the Champions League.





The Nigerian international could opt to leave for a smaller club but even with the promise of regular first-team football, it is hard to see how it wouldn't be a step back in his career. The 21-year-old is poised to take over from players that are almost certainly on their way out.