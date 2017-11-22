 World Cup draw halts Eagles friendly plans | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Nigeria Football Federation has halted talks with the European and South American football associations seeking to play warm-up matches with the Super Eagles to prepare their teams ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia.


World Cup-bound England, Serbia and Peru are among the Russia 2018 teams reportedly interested in playing Nigeria.

It was learnt that the NFF had been locked in talks with some  of the countries as  they seek more quality friendly games for the Eagles after the Argentina fixture, which Nigeria won  4-2 in Krasnodar, Russia, on November 14.

England, who are  sure to draw an African team at the December 1 World Cup draw in Moscow, are reportedly reads to seal a date with the Eagles as they are not likely to be drawn together judging from  the draw pots.

Spokesman for the NFF Ademola Olajire, who  said there is  the possibility  the Eagles  would  face the Three Lions in a friendly affair before the World Cup, however said the Russia 2018 draw would  determine the teams the Eagles would play as part of their preparations  for the football’s showpiece.

Olajire said they had  plans to secure  at least  friendly encounters for the  three-time African champions, who will be making their sixth World Cup  appearance in Russia,  before the tournament.

“We are not discussing with any country about any friendly match,” the football chief told journalists on Tuesday.

“The World Cup draw with decide the friendly matches the Eagles will play and we have our plans.

 “England is a possibility, it depends on the World Cup draw.”

Olajire dismissed reports the NFF proposed to the Eagles to pay each player a win  bonus based on the minutes they played during the  World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi  was  said to have led the rest of the team to protest the move as they believed it would  deny the players who were called up but never got to play the opportunity to  benefit from the bonus. The NFF reportedly agreed to give the team $3m qualifying bonus for the World Cup according to their call-ups and appearances.

But  Olajire said, “The NFF agreed to give the  team $2,4m out of the $8m we are expecting from FIFA. It’s not our business how the players share the money. There was nothing like playing each player per minute as reported.”

