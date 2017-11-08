Workers in Kaduna State have staged a protest in the state capital, against alleged disengagement of over 21,000 teachers by the state government.The workers led by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), President, Ayuba Wabba are demanding that the government should rescind its decision or have the entire labour force to contend with.Despite ban on street protest, the workers were seen in great numbers carrying placards with various inscriptions on major roads in the metropolis, causing traffic gridlock.The workers also marched to the Kaduna State House of Assembly complex to lodge their complain to the lawmakers.At state NLC secretariat located along Independence way in the state capital, the workers demand that the Kaduna State government should not sack the teachers for failing to pass the competency test administered on them sometime in June this year.