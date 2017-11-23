A mild drama played out between wizkid’s second baby mama, Binta and a fan of the singer. The fan called her put for destroying the singer’s relationship with Tania Omotayo (wizzy’s ex-girlfriend)

Wizkid and Binta, Wizkid and Tania

The Guinean-American model who had a son for Wizkid last year defended herself saying it was never her fault. The argument came after she shared a cute selfie of herself and wrote;





“Careful what you do to a good woman cause you will have to deal with the bitch you created. ”





Guess she didn't know what was coming to her as a follower called her out saying she was trying to shade Wizkid, the father of her child.





"Lol u subbing wiz now? This is an irony cos u d one that destroyed his relationship with his gf. They broke up bcos of u. So this doesn't add up at all," the fan wrote





Well, Binta also had a reply for the fan as they went on and on about her relationship with Wizkid and how she wasn't responsible for his break up with then-girlfriend, Tania Omotayo.





"my dear, that relationship was already destroyed long before I came along," she replied.





See the whole drama below…









This back and forth can be traced to the news of the arrival of Wizkid's new baby with his manager, Jada Pollock. It would be recalled that on November 20, 2017, the news of the arrival of the baby went viral. It is believed that the baby boy was born two weeks ago in London.





Jada’s child becomes the the 27 year old singer's third child/son, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji (2016), whom he had with SolaOgudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.







