Nigeria’s Star boy and Ojuelegba crooner, Wizkid who visited his childhood neighborhood in Surulere area of Lagos State on Monday, reportedly gave 100k each to many physically challenged people he met there.Instagram user @Kupe9ja who shared the story, wrote;“Yesterday @wizkidayo came to where he grew up at small London and gave some people that are physically challenged 100k each”Some of his followers have also confirmed this.