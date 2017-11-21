Former Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Rivers State, Paulinus Nsirim, was sworn in, yesterday, as Permanent Secretary at a ceremony where 39 special advisers were also sworn.Performing the ceremony at Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike said all newly sworn in permanent secretaries would be posted by the Head of Service and charged the new special advisers to see their responsibilities as a call to serve the state meritoriously.He said: “There is no money to be made in government. What you have is the opportunity to serve and you must make the best of this opportunity.“That you are a part of this administration is a privilege. It is a privilege that you are part of those transforming the state for the good of the people.”Meantime, the newly sworn-in permanent secretary, Mr Nsirim, was a chief press secretary to former Governor Celestine Omehia.