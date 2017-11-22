Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), is planning some evil machinations against his administration, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Wike said: “We must prepare for 2019”.









The Governor also insisted that he has the backing of Rivers people and promised to stand by them.





“What is good is that we have not abandoned our people, who are our strength.





“The agents of the APC Federal Government will come with guns and security, but they will fail. They came with guns and security during the rerun, but our people were vigilant.





“They have nothing to tell our people to convince them to follow the APC.









“As we head to 2019, they will form activity in Ogoni land and other communities, flagging off fake projects. But our people will not be deceived,” he said.