A former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has given reasons he said Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and President Muhammadu Buhari are conjoined twins.

According to him, just as president Buhari is running a sectional government, Wike is also doing the same in Rivers.





Asari, who pointed out that Biafra and the Ijaw nation was more important to him than his own life, accused the governor of abandoning the roads and schools in the riverine areas of the state.





Asari said this in a video he shared on social media on Thursday, where he declared that he was not afraid of talking about the evil of the Wike’s administration, adding the people appointed by Wike from the riverine areas were resigning on a daily basis due to neglect of the areas.





He said, “A couple of days I had video that I posted where I compared Wike and Buhari that they are conjoined twins. And I had flood of calls, so many people calling me. While some of them commended me, some were not happy with it.





“Also, some of them feel I’m endangering the political career of my younger sister Boma of the Asari-Toru Constituency of the National Assembly. That Wike was the person who gave her a ticket and I asked them this question: Is Wike the owner of PDP? I don’t think so. He’s only one of the members of PDP.





“That is not the issue. I have nothing personal against Wike as I have never had anything personal with any Governor of Rivers State. The closest Governor of Rivers State to me was Peter Odili.





“If it was personal, I would have been closer to Odili because he gave me a lot of favour even though he didn’t give me any contract. And some times when I had problem Odili stood by me. But the Ijaw Nation and Biafra are more important to me than any other thing. Even more important to me than by life and I can take any stand on these issues.





“These are very fundamental issues that one cannot just throw away. Now, the issues I raised against Wike are they true? Is there Ogbama Community Secondary School that looks like a forest? More horrific; more fearful like the mythical Sambisa forest?





“Yes there is. Is there a school in Ogbama that even kids are even ashamed to attend classes there? Yes there is. Is it true that the Deputy Governor of Rivers State is from Ogbama? Yes. Is is true that Ogbama has no good road?





“Yes it is. Mr. Project is busy doing roads in his place in Rumuorumini; Obio/Akpo and Port Harcourt. But Degema LGA, Ogbama, Akuku Toru they are not part of Rivers state so he cannot fix any road there.



“Is it not shameful that there are so many high profile resignation in Wike’s government and all of them are from the Riverine area. They are all Ijaw people.





“That shows the kind of people Wike is. It shows that his government is not an all inclusive government. He is running a sectional government. It’s so dangerous for him to run that kind of government.





“And people don’t want us to talk because its Wike. What is Wike? Wike should govern as a government of entire Rivers people not the governor of Ikwere people.”