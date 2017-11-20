Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former Peoples Democratic Party Chairman, Haliru Bello, was on Saturday allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda.Sanda is the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings Bank boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.The attack, it was gathered, resulted from an allegation of infidelity against Bilyamin by his wife after she saw a text message on his phone.It was learnt that Maryam stabbed her husband in the neck and chest while he slept in the bedroom at their home in Maitama, Abuja.After stabbing him, she was said to have taken him to a hospital where he gave up the ghost.The couple had a daughter together.A friend of the deceased, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said before the tragedy, Maryam had bit off part of Bilyamin’s ear, adding that he was treated at a hospital and later returned home.He was reportedly advised to leave the house for some time, but he refused.It was further gathered that the deceased was planning to divorce his wife before he was allegedly murdered.Bilyamin, a real estate developer and businessman, was said to have complained several times about his wife’s violent tendency to some family members and friends.“Maryam had attacked Bilyamin before the latest incident, which unfortunately led to his death. The two got married about two years ago when the former PDP chairman persuaded his son to marry Maryam. Everyone was shocked by Bilyamin’s death; it was sudden, unexpected and tragic,” a source said.It was learnt that the deceased had been buried on Sunday.The Federal Capital Territory Police Command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the incident, adding that “a female suspect” was in custody.He added that the case had been taken from the Maitama Divisional Police Station by the state command, noting that investigation had commenced into the homicide.