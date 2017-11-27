As speculations trail the next move by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar following his last week resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); it has been confirmed that contrary to some reports, the erstwhile number two man is yet to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Last week, Atiku had met with party stakeholders in the North-East Zone few hours after his resignation from the APC became public. As a result, rumours and insinuations rented the air, suggesting the meeting was held, preparatory to his return to the PDP.But in the words of the National Vice Chairman, North East zone of the party, Ambassador Emmanuel Njiwah, the meeting of the party stakeholders with Atiku had nothing to do with his speculations surrounding his plan to return to the party.In a telephone conversation with Vanguard, Ambassador Njiwah said he alongside other party chieftains were invited by the Adamawa State Chairman of the party to give the ex-Customs boss a befitting welcome to the zone of his birth.He said: “I was invited along with other PDP chairmen and leaders in the North-East by the Chairman, PDP Adamawa State Chapter to welcome Atiku home after his resignation from the APC.” You will recall that Alhaji Atiku is one of the founding fathers of the PDP. So, we believe this was the least we could do for him,” he stated.Asked if the party is not preparing grounds to receive the ex-Vice President, the zonal chair was evasive but added that at the appropriate time, Atiku’s decision would be made known to all Nigerians.“Of course, we want him to return to the PDP. We told him so and he informed us that he would make his decision known very soon on which of the existing political parties he will be joining. I can assure you that just as he has promised, that decision will be soon,” he added.Although, there are scores of registered political parties in the land today, Atiku is likely to return to the PDP in pursuit of his 2019 Presidential ambition. Already, loyalists of the erstwhile Vice President are now in control of the party structures in Adamawa State, following the recently concluded congresses of the party.