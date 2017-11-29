Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has explained why the statutory 5% has not been paid to the Ikoyi whistle blower.





The Minister said Federal Government has not paid due to controversy surrounding the identity of the real whistleblower.





Speaking during a visit to Leadership Newspaper, on Tuesday, the Minister said the matter is complicated because two people were laying claim to the money.





Mohammed said since different persons were laying claim to the money, government would follow due process in arriving at the true identity of the owner.





According to the minister, ‘‘It is a bit complicated because more than one person is claiming the money and we do not want to disclose the identity of the Whistle blower.





‘‘We have a very unique situation in our hand at the moment; it is so complex and complicated. One said we should not pay the other and the other one has gone to court.









“Now we have the authentic whistle blower and fake whistle blower, we hope to find out the real person. Ordinarily, a whistle blower should be anonymous. However, we are working very closely to ensure that such thing never happens again.’’