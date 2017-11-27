The Prof. Itse Sagay-led Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption said ‎on Monday that it was not against the judiciary and the legal profession but was furious with a few judges and lawyers sabotaging the Federal Government’s anti-corruption fight.Speaking on behalf of PACAC in Abuja, a member of the committee, Prof. Femi Odekunle, said the few judges and lawyers not only frustrated the anti-graft war but also damaged the diligent and honest work of many good and hard-working judges.‎He said, “‎Here, I must digress to say that contrary to the perception in certain quarters, PACAC is not against the judiciary, the legal profession or any set of judges or lawyers.“Yes, PACAC is furious against a few judges, and a few lawyers who are sabotaging the anti-corruption fight – because the few not only frustrate the fight, they also damage the diligent and honest work of the so many good and hardworking judges of our judiciary.”‎He spoke at the ‘Capacity-building workshop for judges, magistrates, area court judges and registrars’ on the ‘application of the ‎Practice Directions on the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015’.The event was co-organised by PACAC and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.Odekunle in his welcome address‎ said the collaboration between PACAC and the FCT judiciary in putting the training together was a sign that there was no animosity between his committee and the judiciary.He said the misconception of hostility between PACAC and the judiciary was being propagated by enemies of the fight against corruption.He said, “‎The purpose of this workshop is to put into practice and give life to the provisions and direction so that the personnel of the FCT judiciary can unlearn certain archaic practices and internalise fresh practices to enhance justice and justice delivery.“Finally, I must reiterate that any indication of animus between PACAC and the judiciary is at the most charitable a ‘myth’ and at worst a perception being propagated by the enemies of the fight against corruption.