A former Aide to the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared that with or without former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic party, PDP cannot unseat President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, had on Friday last week officially tendered his resignation letter, and now reportedly heading to the PDP.





Atiku left the party prior to the 2015 general elections.





But Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Jonathan, who also dumped the PDP for the Accord Party, AP, earlier in the year, said in an Instagram post that welcoming Atiku into the opposition party should not scare President Buhari.





He, however, noted that only a formidable coalition can sack President Buhari and the APC.





He wrote, “Only another formidable coalition can remove PMB. Not one party.









“Certainly not PDP with or without Atiku.”