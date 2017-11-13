Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has advised people of the South East and South-South not to expect a referendum from Nigerian government.

BNYL leader, Princewill Obuka on Monday said asking for a referendum is a waste of time.





“Catalonia did not beg Spain for a referendum, the separatists did it in collaboration with regional authorities or separatists government”, he said.





“How on earth do we expect a nation that spent almost all her resources to engage us in three years war give us referendum on a platter of gold.





“BNYL do not see the possibility of Buhari’s government allowing a referendum. Is it the Senate and House of Rep that will vote for referendum to be conducted?





“How many are we there? Our people there are just a few in the legislature. Some say they are in court asking for referendum and I begin to wonder how a government controlled court would go against their constitution”.









Obuka recalled the case of Bakassi Peninsula, where a Federal High Court Abuja judgement stopping the government from ceding the peninsula pending resettlement of natives was ignored.





Advising, agitators not to compare Biafra’s case to that of Catalonia, he said the area is a region with a regional separatists government and thus was easy for the region to conduct referendum and peaceful protests.





“In 1967 we had a regional government that was in control of our armed forces, but today, we have been divided into States.





“We are now at the stage of agitations, protests etc, we need to look beyond referendum from Federal government.









“We can not expect people we call our enemies to conduct free, fair and credible referendum for us”.





Obuka stressed that the division of defunct Eastern region into states and geopolitical zones disorganized the political class “that they are no longer focused, instead they now focus on their personal interests and tribal politics”.





“I think those who are supposed to conduct referendum for us are the States to ascertain if we really have the support of the masses.





“But they are all afraid, and since they have proved incapable of doing that for us, we have to strategise; look beyond the demands for referendum.





“After all we fought three years war to prove we are serious, it is admitted we lost the war but today we have continued from where our warlords stopped”.





“Asking UN to pressurize them (Nigerian govt) would have been little bit better, but what is the level of diplomatic relationship we have with the UN.





“The truth is we have to make friends with countries in the UN…sign agreement if possible because it is all about interest.





“Not when one goes to the UN and a bill of rights he or she starts feeling the UN has endorsed our cause. The game is all about recognitions.





“Till now, we don’t have a legitimate central authority that coordinates the affairs of the struggle.





“We need a structure, an interim institutional authority at the centre that every tribe are fully involved, we can do that without dissolving our organizational structures”.





Meanwhile, BNYL has stated that its ongoing referendum in communities and local government areas in the South South is “recording huge success.”