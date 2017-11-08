Prince Paul Ikonne, a founding member of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State, has advised the South East to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.Ikonne hinted that failure of the region to support Buhari in 2019 will hurt the interest of Igbos.In a statement, Ikonne, who warned against repeating what he described as the “mistake of 2015,” insisted that the best chances of the South East to govern Nigeria would be in 2023 when Buhari completes his second term in office.The APC chieftain noted that the “5 percent votes” recorded by Buhari in 2015 would gain a quantum leap to 99.9 per cent in 2019.According to Ikonne, the President has been fair to Igbos by appointing them into four key ministries.“What we should talk about is enabling environment, because President Buhari gave us four key senior ministers in the federal cabinet.“Don’t forget that he picked our brothers as his running mates in the past yet some people still claim he hates us,” Ikonne said.