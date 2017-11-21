Peter Okoye, former member of Nigerian music group, Psquare, has revealed why he no longer carries on business activities with his siblings.

According to him, engaging in business with members of one’s family was not healthy.





In an interview with Guardian Life, Peter also said he does not regret revealing the problems of his family to the world and that there is nothing wrong in him doing that because he believes he owes that to his fans who would’ve seen through them sooner rather than later.





He went further to state that he couldn’t continue with the “mess” and while his relationship with his brothers might not be as good as it was, it is certainly not as bad as most people think it to be.





The ‘Cool It Down’ singer, who is also known by his stage name, Mr. P, said: “If I hadn’t opened up, the fans would have seen through it all…





“The only thing that kept us for the last four years was the shows; it’s not healthy, I can’t do that, I’m sorry.





“It never started from me. If you feel that it is my fault, for telling you guys the truth, look at where it has brought us today.





“I am cool with my brothers but I don’t do (family) business anymore. It’s not healthy”





The twin brothers recently had an acrimonious break up and has since launched their solo careers with new songs.





Peter, also known as Mr P, has also released two new songs ‘Cool it down’ and ‘For my head’.