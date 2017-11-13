Ghanaian Actress, Yvonne Nelson has revealed that she dumped her fiance to become a baby mama.

She was reacting to the backlash from controversial Ghanaian marriage counselor, Rev. George Lutterodt that Yvonne is Stupid for giving birth out of Wedlock.

In an Interview with Wow Magazine, Yvonne disclosed that an ideal guy proposed to her on her 30th birthday but she dumped him because he wanted her to move to London. She said although people change their whole life for marriage that was not something she wanted to do.





Speaking on her Pregnancy, she said ‘’It’s quite funny because someone proposed and I didn’t even get to have a baby for the person and then this person who hasn’t proposed I’m having a baby for him. So it’s a vibe, its friendship, its understanding, it’s how happy the person makes you, it is not about someone putting a rock on your finger and you forget.’’





When asked of her reaction when she knew she was pregnant, Yvonne said





‘’I wasn’t sure but I suspected I was. I was in London at the time with my man. I was so ready; I knew this was what I wanted at this moment in my life. I pray to God all the time and I tell him that I want to start a family and have kids of my own, It was part of my prayers so I just knew that I’m not married but this is what I want to do. So when I did a test and it came out positive, I was truly happy.





‘’But the hard part was having to tell my mum, I waited for my mum, she had just returned from a trip, I remember telling her I was pregnant and she was so shocked and her first words were but you are not married and I replied her back yes mum I know and then it was a long conversation but right now she is just so happy and so am I.’’