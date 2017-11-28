General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries, Nnewi Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, on Tuesday urged former Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon to apologise to Igbos for the death of children and those starved to death during the civil war.

The clergyman stated that failure to apologise, those “starved to death will continue to dog his way.”









Speaking in Nnewi, Udeh said the former Head of State should help the South East achieve their struggle for Biafra.





He also urged the Federal Government to declare Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group because that was the only way to stop them from incessant attacks on innocent Nigerians.





The clergyman stated that if herdsmen would continue to kill and maim and go scot-free, it shows that a section of the country where IPOB emanated was highly marginalised.





According to Udeh, Gowon owed apologies to the Igbo “for the massacre of millions of Igbo children and those starved to death during the 30 months civil war.









“No amount of repentance will save the General because the cry of Biafran children massacred and those starved to death will continue to dog his way.





“He should ask Igbo to forgive him and make restitution. Additionally, he should help the Igbo in any way he could to get Biafra. That is the only condition that would guarantee his total forgiveness.”