A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused the Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, of antagonising him and setting him up for media trial.

According to Falana, his travails in the hands of the governor began after he asked the law enforcement agencies to investigate Fayose and his men for the cold-blooded murder of two indigenes of the Ekiti state..





Falana was reacting to Fayose’s comment over a property seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which he allegedly bought.





It could be recalled that Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, had insinuated during a senate probe that a Lagos lawyer bought one of the properties seized from pension thieves by the anti-graft agency.





Governor Fayose had latched on Malami’s insinuations to attack Falana, saying that linking the senior lawyer to illegally-acquired properties seized by the EFCC was bad enough, but the facts provided by Malami make the case against him even worse.





Falana, who had however denied buying any property from the EFCC, said yesterday: “I stand by my earlier defence that I never bought the house from the EFCC and I challenge him (Fayose) and the Attorney General to show the evidence. I challenge the garrulous Governor of Ekiti State to prove the monstrous allegation that I bought a house from the EFCC.





“Since Mr. Ayo Fayose has not paid attention to the fact and circumstances of the case, I advise him to study my explanation that the house in question is a subject matter of a pending suit before the Federal High Court and that the house has been forfeited to AMCON in the interim.





“The EFCC is not a party to the case. So, if Mr. Ayo Fayose wants to join the suit, he’s free, he is at liberty to approach the Federal High Court holding at Abuja to prove his allegation. But his is a case of Ajegbodo to nweni kun ’ra. (The one recklessly eating fresh yam will always want to co-opt others into the deal.) .





“As of today, he has already forfeited six houses to the government of Nigeria. So, if he is sure that that this is proceeds of crime, he should apply to have it forfeited. He should contact the Attorney General, Mr. Malami, to apply to have the house forfeited, if they are sure that the house is proceeds of crime.”





Falana said the governor had been looking for a way to attack him “since I pressured the state to charge Mr. Fayose and his armed goons with the cold-blooded murder of Dr. Ayo Daramola and Tunde Omojola.”