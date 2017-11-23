A former Director of the Department of State Service, DSS, Mike Ejiofor, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had no right to investigate how the DSS funds were spent.

He said this while reacting to the Tuesday’s faceoff between the two sister agencies.





According to him, the Act establishing the DSS clearly stated that only the President could investigate the agency.





Ejiofor said, “I don’t have a problem investigating anybody but due process must be followed.





“By the DSS Instrument 1 of 1999, no person or agency is empowered to investigate the spending or operational matter of the DSS except the President.





“It is only the President that can ask for investigation. The DSS makes returns of its spending to the President annually.





“I am surprised with what is happening . We have never had it before. He (Magu ) has no power or mandate to investigate the spending of the DSS. It is not done anywhere in the world.





“If he had the power, he should have gone to the DG DSS. Possibly he wants to settle scores because he was indicted by the DSS report which barred his confirmation.





“It has never happened in the history of this nation before.”