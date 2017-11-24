The monthly federal account allocation committee (FAAC) meeting, failed to hold as the 36 states of the federation pulled out, due to alleged discrepancies in federation account figures presented by the federal government,Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners, Mahmoud Yunusa has said.

According to him, the decision was taken after consultation with state governors.





Yunusa said the governors gave commissioners directive to postpone the meeting pending the reconciliation of all accounts.





“The meeting has been postponed until we reconcile the figures in the accounts,” he said.





“I sincerely apologise for keeping everyone, but this is the position of our principals through the Chairman, Governor’s Forum, even though the matter was discussed at length during NEC when all the governors were present.





“So, we should all take our leave and wait for the next date which will be announced later.”









Yunusa also revealed that the finance commissioners, as well as the state accountants-general, would meet next week to decide when to reconvene the meeting.