A former governorship aspirant in Rivers State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State, Tonye Princewill has reacted to the clash between Governor Nyesom Wike and Rotimi Amaechi’s convoys.

Princewill claimed that Wike’s outrider pulled a pistol and attempted to assassinate the Transport Minister but for his bullet proof jeep.





Reports emerged yesterday that the two political gladiators clashed in the Trans Amadi axis of the state.





Aides to both political leaders have also given different accounts of the incident to the favour of the principals.





But in a statement in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Princewill said, “I am at a loss if this was not an assassination attempt on the Minister, somebody should explain to me in a clearer sentence why Wike’s despatch rider (outrider) failed to stop the two security vehicles of the Minister which had already crossed but decided for whatever reasons to block the vehicle in which the Minister was driving?





“Why was Amaechi who was behind the steering to navigate his vehicle out of danger accosted by two security men from the Governor’s convoy who had pulled out their pistol and gun to shoot him.





“Why did these men of darkness after realising that the vehicle that the Minister was driving was a Bullet Proof resort to hitting the jeep with the butt of their guns and in the process broke the right driving mirror and attempted to break Amaechi’s windscreen and after which he pulled his pistol to kill Amaechi?”