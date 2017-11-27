The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has warned that it would sanction senior members of the party allegedly attacking the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi and the leadership of the party.

This was part of a statement by the Chairman of the party, Davies Ikanya, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.





He said though members were free to exercise their freedom of speech and association, they should be responsible about it.





According to him, the silence of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike and the leadership of the party over the attacks should not be mistaken for weakness.





He continued, “This class of leaders in their quest for political relevance have not ceased on daily basis to disparage the person and personality of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and incumbent Minister of Transportation and the undisputed leader of our party in the State.





“That the party leadership decides to keep calm and quiet all these while shouldn’t be misconstrued as a sign of weakness to warrant these ceaseless attacks on our party leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi whose single mission is to build a virile, vibrant, cohesive, united chapter of the party capable of salvaging the State from the hands of undemocratic elements currently pervading and exhibiting all manners of bad governance inimical to the growth and prosperity of our dear State.





“As much as we will not discourage or hinder any member of our great party from exercising their powers of freedom of speech, association or movement but such speeches, movements or associations shouldn’t result to stunted growth of our party both at the State and National levels.





“Let us for once warn and caution those concerned not only to call themselves to order but direct their subordinates and supporters to understand the limits they can be used to run down our party or bring down all the efforts we have collectively put in building this party to what it is today.”