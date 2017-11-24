Oba of Benin, his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuware 11, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to provide the people of Edo State with infrastructural development, security, end human trafficking as well as complete the Benin-Auchi road.

He told Buhari that the problem of insecurity in the state was multidimensional and required Federal Government’s assistance.





The monarch said this during a meeting with the President at the Presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday.





According to the monarch, “Mr president, what you are yet to do for us includes the areas of more infrastructural development, security, human trafficking and to complete Benin-Auchi road dualization.





“Human trafficking incidents are not reducing what NGOs (Non Governmental Organisations) are doing is merely palliative and at best scratching the surface. Some NGOs may even be in business for themselves. The Federal Government needs to assist Edo state to develop low to medium scale cluster industries or establish factories in each Local Government Areas, LGAs, to reduce unemployment and prompt urban to rural migration in order to decongest the centre for a very holistic development in Edo state.





“We command your Excellency in the manner you have been handling security issues in the country. In Edo state, security issues seemed to be multidimensional. in addition to the prevailing criminal activities of cultist killings, kidnappings etc, the activities of the so-called community development associations are crippling the economy of our state even much more.





“The Benin traditional authority has been relentlessly tackling the menace of community development associations that earned for themselves the disreputable name of community destructive associations.





“These networks of groups attack and are systematically destroying the normative and value system of our society and heritage. Their evil practices scare investors away.





“Our governor and the people of Edo state need more support from the federal government to effectively and decisively tackle the security challenges in our state.





“May I use this opportunity to appeal to your Excellency to kindly assist our state governor in dealing with the security challenges in the state.





“Finally, traditional rulers in the country play stabilising and developmental roles in the country particularly when there is crisis brewing at the grassroots. It is sad that the role of traditional rulers is yet to be reflected in the constitution of the country.





“Nigeria is a country strongly rooted in cultural blues and norms. May I use this opportunity to reassure government that traditional institutions will be used to strengthen the unity and development of Nigeria.





“The traditional institution will encourage Nigerians to go on with one Nigeria. We intend to continue to use culture to foster Nigeria image both in Nigeria and in the comity of nations.”