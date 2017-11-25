A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), has told Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to seek dialogue with the Nigerian Government rather than calling for secession.

Gowon advised Kanu to engage the Federal Government in talks to address issues affecting the South-East, and stop seeking disintegration as it could lead to loss of lives.





The former military leader gave the advice while presenting his paper titled, “Unity in diversity: Responding to the current challenges of nation-building in Nigeria,” at the 2017 Distinguished Annual Lecture of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, Plateau State.





He said, “My young friend, Nnamdi Kanu, was not born during the civil war, which was declared ‘no victor, no vanquished.’





“It is sad to recall what happened at that time; the best way to seek redress is through dialogue.





“Kanu should pursue a healthy conversation on issues he is not comfortable with as it affects his people; this is the only way we can collaborate effectively and have things resolved amicably.”









Gowon also pointed out that the activities of Fulani herdsmen had posed a threat to nation-building.





He, however, asked the Federal Government to address the issue.