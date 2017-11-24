The British Government has pointed out that for the embattled former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to be extradited to face corruption charges in Nigeria, the Federal Government most request for it.





The former Petroleum Minister is currently in London, awaiting formal corruption charges and possibly, trial, in the United Kingdom.





The Nigerian Government had last month said it had no plans to seek Alison-Madueke’s repatriation since she was already being investigated in the United Kingdom.





The UK Government, while responding to a letter seeking extradition of the ex-minister by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations comprising ‘Our Mumu Don Do,’ led by musician Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) and Concerned Nigerians, led by Deji Adeyanju, said their request should follow “diplomatic channel.”





In a letter, signed by a member of the Whitehall Nigeria Unit of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Oyebowale Oworu, the UK explained that it is possible to extradite any of its citizens if Nigeria make such demand.





It said that “Nigeria is a designated extradition partner of the United Kingdom under the London Scheme for Extradition with the Commonwealth.”





In the November 10, 2017 letter addressed to the London Coordinator of the coalition, Bob Olukoya, the correspondence was against the backdrop of a protest march by the group at 10, Downing Street, London, last month, where it handed a letter to British officials, for onward transmission to the Prime Minister, Theresa May, requesting Madueke’s extradition.





“Your letter has been sent to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as the government department responsible for the UK’s relations with Nigeria and I am replying as a member of the Cross Whitehall Nigeria Unit at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.





“You asked for the repatriation of Mrs. Madueke, to stand trial in Nigeria.





“If a country wishes to seek the return of an individual from the United Kingdom to stand trial, the correct course is for that country to make an extradition request, through the diplomatic channel.









“If a country wishes to seek the return of assets associated with legal proceedings in the UK, the correct course is for that country to make a request through official, mutual assistance channels. Any such requests are considered in accordance with the United Kingdom law.





“As a matter of long standing policy and practice, the United Kingdom will neither confirm nor deny that an extradition request has been received until such time as a person is arrested in relation to a request.”