A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima has declared that he would contest the 2019 Presidential election if President Muhammadu Buhari declines to seek a re-election.

He said he would also be glad if Nigerians endorsed his ambition.





He told newsmen on Sunday in Abuja that his announcement does not fallout of his avowed commitment to support President Buhari if he decides to re-contest the 2019 election.





Yerima representing Zamfara West in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and who seconded the motion by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for the President to run for the 2019 election, said he would not contest against him.





According to him, nobody will condemn him, if he decides to contest for the presidency because he has got the right endorsement he needed to contest for the position and that he was in politics to serve the interest of the masses and not for sheer glory or showoff.





“I am in politics not for personal aggrandizement but for the sheer glory. I am in politics to serve. And I have not failed to do that,” Yerima said.





On the outcome of the APC, NEC meeting, he said, “Yes I seconded the motion: I will support the President if he decides to run in 2019. I will not contest against him, but if he does not contest and I decide to come out, nobody will condemn me. That’s my personal decision.”