A Priest of the Catholic Church, Rev Fr Emmanuel Chibuzo Obimma popularly known as Ebube Muonso, has revealed what he told Osita Chidoka, candidate of the United Peoples’ Party (UPP) in the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

According to the priest, he warned Chidoka against contesting the election because he will not win.





He further said his warning was neither because Chidoka was incompetent nor lacked necessary charisma but because his time has not yet come to lead Anambra state.





Fr. Ebube Muonso spoke in an interview with journalists in Lagos.





“Personally, I for one love Osita Chidoka who is an Anglican. I said to him, how I wish he will have the crown but it is not yet time”, he said.





“Many a times, I pray and God will tell me it’s not the way it will go. Many a times, God gave me revelations that are even against my wish.





“It’s something that is divine irrespective of denomination. Ministers of God are not God, our duty is to carry out the message given to us by God.”