Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has pointed out the qualities he likes in Deportivo La Coruna’s goalkeeper Francis Odinaka Uzoho.Uzoho made his debut for Nigeria against Argentina on Tuesday.The Super Eagles came out 4-2 winners with Uzoho keeping a clean sheet in the game after replacing Daniel Akpeyi who conceded both goals.Rohr said, “He has a big personality and that is very important for the defenders. When you play with a keeper like Uzoho it is easy for the players around him.“He is young and commands his area well and it is very good to have a keeper like that.“He also uses the ball very well all his deliveries from the back against Argentina went to one of our players.“He is good at it with both feet. Something some outfield players can’t boast of, he is a modern day goalkeeper but he still has some works to do.”