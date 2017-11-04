Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, has reacted to the death of Jide, the first son of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

Babangida, on Friday, in a statement by his spokesperson, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said he was sad over the unfortunate incident, describing it as a big loss to the Tinubu’s family.





“As parents, our usual prayers have always been that our children should see our end so that they could give us befitting burial anytime Allah calls us home; and not the other way round. We cannot question Allah in His decision anytime.





“It struck me with helpless awe to learn of the sudden death of your first son Jide, on Tuesday, 31st October, 2017. I feel a sense of personal loss over this sad incident which usually tends to test our faith in Allah as we sojourn through life,” Babangida said.





Similarly, the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has condoled with Senator Tinubu.





“Jide had been a source of joy to his parents. Therefore, I am appealing to them to see his death as a test from Allah,” he said.





He said Babajide Tinubu died in his prime, adding that his, “untimely death has deprived Nigeria of one of its promising future leaders.”