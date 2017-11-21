A Priest of the Catholic Church, Fr Emmanuel Obimma popularly called Ebube-Muonso, has revealed how he was badly treated by some political enemies of Anambra state governor Willie Obiano after he (Ebube Muonso) predicted Obiano’s landslide victory in last gubernatorial election in the state.

Recall that in a video, Fr. Ebube Muonso, revealed that the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano will be re-elected for a second term in office.





Reacting to the outcome of last Saturday’s election, the Catholic cleric told journalists in Lagos that he was mocked and called fake prophet after the prediction.





He said: “Let me start by saying that I am very happy at the outcome of the election and Anambrarians are also very happy.





“I predicted it and when the message came, I saw Obiano emerging a winner of the contest but I also saw the evil one trying to rig him out and because he stepped on the Adoration ground, we prayed against the evil intentions of the wicked ones.





“I remember what happened after the prophesy, people were calling me fake prophet just because I said what the Holy Spirit revealed to me.









“I told him in confidence that he will win after praying for him and he eventually won to the glory of God.





“I did not campaign for anybody. I am just the mouth piece of God. I am a priest of God, I am neither a politician nor partisan. The Church of God and the party of God is my own party. Holy Spirit endows His prophet with gifts.





“When the revelation came, people say that Ebube Muonso is campaigning for Obiano, a fake prophet, a fake priest, while others say Obiano has bribed me.





“I want to state that Obiano’s one kobo is not in my pocket and I have never begged him for money.





“God will always provide for me, I have millions of sons and daughters that take care of me.





“I said what the Holy Spirit told me and some are agitating. But I quickly want to remind those who doubt God’s message to read up what happened to those that did that in the past, they were all condemned to death.”





On his advise to Obiano, Fr. Ebube Muonso said: “He has seen that God and the masses love him as reflected in the election. It is now left for him to justify the vote by filling in the gap in areas he did not do well in the past three and half years.





“This is the time for him to re-strategize in order to make the people happy because he knows that some people are not happy with him but for me, he scored above average.





“He did well in the area of security and payment of workers salary and other areas. The Holy Spirit is warning him not to forget the poor masses.





“I also believe that he won the election because people are tired of imposition of candidates and godfatherism in the state. I believe that we have passed the level of godfatherism in Anambra state and that was why they gave him a sympathy vote.”





On Peter Obi and other governorship candidates in the election, the Priest said: “Peter Obi did wonderfully well during his administration. In fact, he was the one that handed the baton over to Willie.





“We believe so much in his credibility. I expect him to congratulate Willie Obiano and let love continue to lead Anambra state.





“Willie should also find a way of extending a hand of fellowship and love to him.





“The international best practice is to congratulate or support whoever that emerges winner for peace and unity of the country or state.





“For me, all the candidates should come under one roof in thanksgiving to God. It is not easy to contest for an election and I thank them for their courage.





“Obiano should keep behind all the tantrums that were thrown at him during the election which were much.





“People called him names; a thief, a drunkard and so on, those things are hurting but Christ is our ideal. So, I want the governor to find a place in his heart to forgive them.”